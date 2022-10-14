Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.75 to C$7.50. The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 23,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,199,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,887,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 455,358 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,269,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

