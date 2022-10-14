Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25.

Insider Activity

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

