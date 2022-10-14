Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.
Hub Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25.
Insider Activity
In other Hub Group news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
