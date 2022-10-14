H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.