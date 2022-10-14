Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %
Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
