Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the construction company's stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 46.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth $161,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,744.4% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 267,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 258,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

