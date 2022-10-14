Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HKTVY remained flat at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 110. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Hong Kong Technology Venture has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Get Hong Kong Technology Venture alerts:

Hong Kong Technology Venture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1794 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hong Kong Technology Venture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

(Get Rating)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.