Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $209.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $209.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.54.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

HON stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.43. The stock had a trading volume of 109,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

