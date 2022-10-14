Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.69. 84,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,231. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.49 and a 200 day moving average of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

