HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $291,945.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

