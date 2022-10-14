Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,856. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $197,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $197,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $265,540.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,295.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 167,210 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 194,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

