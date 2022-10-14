Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

BOWL opened at GBX 200 ($2.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.40 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.77. The stock has a market cap of £342.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.50.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

