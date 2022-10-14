Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCMLY. Bank of America upgraded Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Holcim Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 220,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Holcim has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

