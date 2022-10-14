Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 173.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 15,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,113,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,873. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

