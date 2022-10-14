Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

