Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 75,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 254,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

