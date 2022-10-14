HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.1 %

HOCFF stock opened at 48.93 on Monday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of 46.95 and a 12-month high of 84.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is 49.92 and its 200 day moving average is 55.34.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

