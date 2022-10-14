HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.1 %
HOCFF stock opened at 48.93 on Monday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of 46.95 and a 12-month high of 84.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is 49.92 and its 200 day moving average is 55.34.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
