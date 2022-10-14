HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading 1.8% Higher

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.16 and last traded at C$9.16. 28,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 13,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.55. The stock has a market cap of C$288.82 million and a P/E ratio of -18.79.

HLS Therapeutics Dividend Announcement

HLS Therapeutics ( TSE:HLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.03%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

