HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 35,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,174% from the average session volume of 2,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on HLTRF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
