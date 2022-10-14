HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,292 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.30% of HireRight worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HireRight by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 1,156,452 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in HireRight by 44.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after buying an additional 741,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HireRight by 35.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 975,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 254,352 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in HireRight by 234.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $2,400,000.

Shares of HRT traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.90. 1,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. HireRight’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

