Hilton Food Group (OTCMKTS:HLFGY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Hilton Food Group (OTCMKTS:HLFGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Hilton Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFGY opened at 15.46 on Friday.
Hilton Food Group Company Profile
