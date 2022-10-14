Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 2.2 %

HI stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

