High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 30th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE PCF opened at $6.41 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.