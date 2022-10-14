High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 30th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PCF opened at $6.41 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

