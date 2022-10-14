HI 24-Hour Volume Tops $803,637.00 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $142.12 million and approximately $803,637.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.86 or 0.99977471 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001837 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 133.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00057078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022791 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005103 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.05119692 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,044,580.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.