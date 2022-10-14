HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,569 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 292,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 3,278,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,747,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

