HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2,164.5% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,702,000 after acquiring an additional 977,250 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after acquiring an additional 371,973 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,493,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 281,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.54.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

