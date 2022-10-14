HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $106,198,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.30.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Up 4.3 %

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.