HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HF Foods Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HFFG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 1,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,581. HF Foods Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Foods Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFFG. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

