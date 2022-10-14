Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HXL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Hexcel Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

