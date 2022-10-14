Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.23. 47,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.52. Hess has a one year low of $68.32 and a one year high of $131.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

