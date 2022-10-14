Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADP traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.70. 35,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,632. The stock has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

