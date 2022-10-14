Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Heron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

AZO traded down $5.73 on Friday, reaching $2,277.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,522. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,685.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $78,267,874. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

