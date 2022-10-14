Heron Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after buying an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. 556,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,071. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

