Heron Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 1,356,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,177,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

