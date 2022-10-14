Heron Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BIV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.