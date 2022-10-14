Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $127.23 million and $538,730.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00017974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

