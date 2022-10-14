Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial accounts for about 2.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Heritage Financial worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,131 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,608,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

