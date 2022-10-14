Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.10

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

