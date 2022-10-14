Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Cut to €60.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €63.00 ($64.29) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $14.21 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

