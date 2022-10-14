Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, China Renaissance raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 29,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,649. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $794.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.96. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hello Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hello Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.