HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.38.

Shares of HEI opened at $146.14 on Monday. HEICO has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $165.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average is $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 61.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

