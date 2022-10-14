Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

