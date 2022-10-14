Head to Head Review: Pluri (PLUR) & The Competition

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) is one of 272 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pluri to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Pluri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pluri alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pluri and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Pluri Competitors 734 3639 10392 154 2.67

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Pluri’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pluri has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Pluri has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluri’s rivals have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluri and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $230,000.00 -$41.24 million -0.51 Pluri Competitors $754.38 million $143.68 million 4.47

Pluri’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pluri. Pluri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri N/A -102.61% -52.96% Pluri Competitors -4,054.32% -190.14% -34.04%

Summary

Pluri rivals beat Pluri on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Pluri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trials for the muscle recovery after surgery for hip fracture; in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19; and in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease. It also develops PLX-R18 for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as a solution for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.