Head to Head Analysis: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) versus Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Dundee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $4.44 billion 0.72 $385.84 million $3.72 8.87 Dundee $14.72 million 5.42 -$74.22 million ($0.72) -1.26

Volatility and Risk

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AllianceBernstein and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus target price of $48.38, suggesting a potential upside of 46.68%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Dundee.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 8.30% 24.10% 24.08% Dundee N/A -29.06% -20.40%

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Dundee on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

