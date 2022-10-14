HC Wainwright Boosts DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Price Target to $60.00

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DICE. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

DICE opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

