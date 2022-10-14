Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

HVT stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $452.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $253.22 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

In other news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $100,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $100,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,212 shares of company stock valued at $717,400. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 369,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.