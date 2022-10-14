Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.18.

HAS stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

