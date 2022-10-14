Harmony (ONE) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

Harmony (ONE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $226.82 million and $17.18 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.46 or 0.27379392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,637,026,847 coins and its circulating supply is 12,664,924,847 coins. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

