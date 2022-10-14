Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.75

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 1133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Investec raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,243.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6129 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

