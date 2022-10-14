Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,250. The company has a market capitalization of $764.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.99. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.