Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Update

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS HMDPF opened at 12.37 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of 9.12 and a twelve month high of 13.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.76.

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

