Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.